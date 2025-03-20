Michigan man accused of leaving sexually explicit note on teen's car

A 38-year-old Clarkston, Michigan, man is facing several charges after he allegedly left a sexually explicit note on a teenager's car.

Auburn Hills police responded to the Target on Brown Road around 6 p.m. Tuesday after a 17-year-old told police she found an explicit note on her car offering to pay her for sexual favors. Officers texted a number that was included in the note and found the suspect, Thomas Mellick Hensler, parked near the Target.

Police reportedly found drugs and sex toys inside Hensler's vehicle.

Hensler was arraigned on Wednesday on one count each of child sexually abusive activity, using a computer to commit a crime and possession of methamphetamine.

"According to Auburn Hills Police, multiple parents have since reported their children found similar notes on their cars with the same phone number," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "If you believe your children were targeted in this way, please contact your local police. We take every incident seriously because we need to know if this was serial behavior."

Hensler was given a $25,000 bond and is currently lodged in the Oakland County Jail. He is expected back in court on March 27.

If convicted of child sexually abusive activity, Hensler faces up to 20 years in prison and/or a $100,000 fine. He faces an additional 20 years for using a computer to commit a crime.

Anyone with information on the incident or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call Auburn Hills police at 248-370-9460.