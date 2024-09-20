Oakland County man in custody after dispute with neighbor leads to shots fired, police say

Funeral for MSP officer killed after crash, Inkster police searching for gunman and more top stories

Funeral for MSP officer killed after crash, Inkster police searching for gunman and more top stories

Funeral for MSP officer killed after crash, Inkster police searching for gunman and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - What started as an early morning argument between two neighbors escalated to shots being fired and the gunman barricading himself for hours, police say.

At around 4:30 a.m. Friday morning, police received a report that someone in the Dover Hill neighborhood in Walled Lake had been shot. The shooter was the victim's next-door neighbor, according to police.

"When they arrived, they found an approximately 45-year-old male with a gunshot wound," said Walled Lake Police Chief Paul Shakinas.

Shakinas said the two men have a history of bad blood that erupted into an all-out brawl. The suspect, whose name hasn't been released, then locked himself in his home, which led to a standoff with authorities for hours.

Walled Lake police were assisted by the Oakland County SWAT team and Novi police to get the suspect out of his home.

"We were concerned because there was a girlfriend in the house and a 3-year-old boy, the suspect's son," Shakinas.

The girlfriend and son made it out safely. The suspect surrendered, was arrested, and is now awaiting charges.

"This can happen anywhere," said Shakinas. "Doesn't matter if it's a small town or big city. We believe it went the best it could have."

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be released Friday.

Authorities are still working to determine what led to the dispute this morning.