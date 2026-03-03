Metro Detroit community sparks concern over possible El Car Wash development

Residents in Oak Park, Michigan, are voicing concerns over a potential car wash that could be built in the community.

"We're opening the door for a terrible accident," said resident Sharon Levine.

"We don't want a car wash. There's a car wash directly across the street. It doesn't make sense," resident Leslye Richie said.

CBS Detroit

On the corner of 10 Mile and Greenfield roads in Oak Park sits a former Rite Aid pharmacy. The building has been vacant for years, but now there is a possibility it may be developed into an El Car Wash.

"There's just so much more I believe they can do there," Richie said.

On Feb. 2, site plans for the car wash were passed by the Oak Park Planning Commission. A few weeks later, on Feb. 16, the city council approved its first vote to rezone the property to ultimately make it more suitable for businesses and less pedestrian-friendly.

On Wednesday, March 4, the city council will vote for the second and final time. If passed, the car wash will be built.

ElCarWash.com

"I hate the idea that they could potentially put the car wash directly across the street out of business. But even more important than that, I really worry about the foot traffic in the area," said Levine.

What's already considered a congested intersection, Levine tells CBS News Detroit, that if this car wash is given the green light, she worries about the safety of people walking, especially with schools, synagogues, and other local businesses nearby.

She also claims this would be the fourth car wash in the community if developed.

"Coming in and out of car washes is easy to whiz in and whiz out. I really worry about somebody being seriously, seriously harmed," Levine said.

CBS Detroit

Residents, including Levine and Richie, are now urging the community to reach out to the city council ahead of Wednesday's meeting to speak out.

"I want to see our neighborhood kept safe. I'm asking all the residents to let our council members know how they feel," said Richie.

"It is rare that we come out strongly against something that they're doing, but this is the time that we need to," Levine said.

Anyone who has concerns has until Wednesday's city council meeting at 7 p.m. to reach out to city council members. Residents will not have the opportunity to speak until after the vote.