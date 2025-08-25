New contract begins for 370 support staff employees at Henry Ford Genesys, hospital says

Strike notice issued for nurses at Henry Ford Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc

A Southeast Michigan hospital that faces a threatened strike by hundreds of its nurses has in the meantime reached a contract with support services staff.

The contracts involve staffing at Henry Ford Genesys in Grand Blac. The Genesee County facility became part of the Henry Ford Health system in October 2024.

"We're pleased to report we're starting the week with a new contract in place for our 370 team members who serve in support services roles and are represented by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Local 3518," the statement from Henry Ford Health said.

"With this contract we recognize the essential contributions our valued team members make every day. They help keep our hospital running smoothly, ensuring our patients and community have a safe, welcoming environment. We look forward to moving ahead together united in our commitment to our patients, our community, and one another."

The nurses' union, Teamsters 332, issued a 10-day strike notice on Aug. 21, and that strike threat remains in place.

