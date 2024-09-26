4 go to hospital after noxious gas released in Michigan Meijer store

Update coming in Na'Ziyah Harris case, Ford averts UAW strike at Rouge plant and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Four people went to the hospital after someone allegedly put a plastic bottle that dispersed chemicals into the air inside a Meijer store in Michigan. Authorities are still searching for the suspect.

At 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Fruitport Township police and fire responded to the Meijer store at 5300 Harvey St. after receiving a report of an "unknown noxious gas" spreading through the store.

Police say this person was seen near the area where the chemicals were being dispersed, and then seen committing a retail theft at the same time the cloud was observed in the store. Fruitport Police Department

When they arrived, they found a small gaseous cloud in the center of the store that smelled like chlorine.

Authorities secured the scene, and further investigation revealed that a small plastic bottle that was placed in the Home Goods area of the store was dispersing the substance.

Fruitport Township fire removed the plastic bottle, and the Muskegon County Hazardous Materials Response Team also responded to the store.

Investigators say the gaseous cloud was likely caused by swimming pool type chemicals.

The suspect vehicle believed to be used during this crime. Fruitport Police Department

Four people went to a local hospital for treatment and were released.

Police are searching for the suspect responsible for this incident. They released a photo of a person who was seen in the area where the plastic bottle was place, and committing a retail theft at the same time the gaseous cloud was seen. Police are released a photo of the vehicle that was used by the suspect.

Anyone with witness statements or video recordings of the incident are asked to contact

Detective Sergeant Bryan Rypstra or Deputy Chief Greg Poulson at the Fruitport Twp. Police Department or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.