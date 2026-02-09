Road closures ramp up as water main replacement continues on 14 Mile Road

Additional road and lane closures begin Tuesday in Novi, Michigan, while upgrades continue to a major water main that failed last year along 14 Mile Road.

The infrastructure replacement and renewal of a 42-inch water main in that area is expected to continue for several months, with road restoration scheduled for June.

Oakland County officials provided this map of road closures and detours as repairs continue in the area of a 42-inch water main that broke in September 2025. Oakland County

Starting Tuesday, and for about three to four weeks, Novi Road will be closed to northbound traffic in that area, the Great Lakes Water Authority said. Westbound traffic on 14 Mile Road will be able to proceed through the intersection or turn north onto Decker Road. Eastbound traffic on 14 Mile Road remains closed from the Novi / Decker Road area to M-5.

A 42-inch water main along 14 Mile Road, just west of M-5, broke on Sept. 25, resulting in water pressure loss and a series of boil water advisories in parts of Oakland County, Michigan. Some of the area schools closed for two days as a result.

GWLA worked with officials from Commerce Township, Walled Lake, Wixom and Novi om the repair and upgrade plan, saying that the infrastructure work will cost about $12.8 million.

The above video originally aired on Sept. 25, 2025.