Repairs underway on Northville water main break, expected to be back in service next week

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) provided an update on the Northville water main break.

On Jan. 26, the GLWA discovered a break on a 30-inch water transmission main on Baseline Road between Novi Street and Oakland Avenue in the city of Northville.

As of Jan. 29. crews and their contractors have removed 16 feet of the damaged segment of the 30-inch pipe and started working to replace it with a new segment of pipe that arrived, GLWA said.

Crews are expected to have the repair completed and start pressure testing by the end of the week.

After, they will complete the necessary steps to place the transmission break into service, including disinfection, and water quality testing, according to GLWA.

The main should be back in service by the middle of next week, GLWA said.