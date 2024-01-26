Watch CBS News
Northville water main break causes flooding

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Crews are working to repair a water main break that has caused flooding in Northville. 

The Great Lakes Water Authority says at about 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 26, crews discovered a break on a 24-inch water transmission main located on Baseline Road between Novi Street and Oakland Avenue. 

This has caused flooding in the area, and residents may experience low water pressure. 

No boil water advisory has been issued at this time. 

Field Service crews will be on-site working to isolate the break and determine how to repair it, GLWA officials said. 

