Northville Public Schools to fund school breakfast and lunch program as state budget deadline nears

The clock is ticking for lawmakers in Lansing to pass a state budget to avoid a government shutdown that would impact school districts. In the meantime, Northville Public Schools isn't waiting for the legislature to reach a deal.

The district decided at Tuesday's school board meeting that it will be taking money out of its general fund to ensure that every student has free school breakfast and lunch at least through next month. Breakfast and lunch will continue to be provided for the 7,000 students.

"Doesn't matter what community you're in, there's food insecurity," Superintendent RJ Webber said.

During the meeting, Webber criticized lawmakers for not reaching a deal and leaving schools out to dry.

"This is fundamentally and foundationally on the backs of every person who chose to run for elected office; this budget should've been to us by July 1," he said.

On Wednesday, Webber told CBS Detroit that the district was able to use $400,000 of the general fund for this program to continue while they wait for the finalization of the State's K-12 budget. It's a decision many other school districts throughout the state can't make.

"My heart absolutely breaks for the superintendents and school boards across the state because this impacts every kid in Michigan," said Webber.

Webber says that the free school meals are a benefit to all students and their parents, due to the nutrition and convenience the meals provide. But not all parents are on board..

Another factor the school board raised at Tuesday night's meeting was that if they didn't make this decision, dozens of food service employees would've had to have been laid off.

"Every student that comes to school comes to school fed. But part two is that we don't want to lay anybody off," said Northville School board member Melissa Stuart.

If the state still has not passed the budget by Nov. 1, schools will return to the standard meal eligibility process, where student meals will be charged based on your family's approved eligibility: free.