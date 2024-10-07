Northville police investigating reports of antisemitic flyers found in residents' driveways

Antisemitic flyers found at Oakland County homes, man killed in Detroit shooting and more stories

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Northville Police Department said on Monday it is investigating antisemitic flyers that were reported in residents' driveways.

Police responded to reports of antisemitic material on Sunday. Police say they discovered dozens of plastic sandwich bags with corn kernels and flyers "showing hostility toward or discrimination against people who are Jewish scattered throughout neighborhoods," according to a news release.

Police say it collected the materials and conducted a search for nearby home security cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 248-349-9400.

Investigators say there have been similar incidents in nearby communities.

Over the weekend, police in Farmington Hills and West Bloomfield said they were investigating antisemitic flyers found at more than 100 homes.

"The timing of this detestable activity exacerbates the chilling effect on our community," said Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King. "This type of hateful activity will not be tolerated in Farmington Hills and our agency will use all available resources to prevent, investigate, and prosecute those responsible for this incident."