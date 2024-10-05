Antisemitic flyers found at over 100 West Bloomfield homes, police say

(CBS DETROIT) — West Bloomfield police are investigating after residents found flyers containing anti-jewish rhetoric Saturday morning.

Police say they got a call around 8 a.m. about residents on the 4800 block of Pelican Way finding plastic bags with the flyers.

Over 100 households in that area had bags with similar material in their driveways, according to authorities.

Police have not identified any suspects.

If you have any information about the incident, call the West Bloomfield Police Department at 248-975-8934.