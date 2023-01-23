Northern Michigan woman arrested after stabbing man with kitchen knife, spitting at troopers

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 22-year-old Elmira woman was arrested after going on a rampage that began with stabbing a man with a kitchen knife.

The incident happened on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at about 8 p.m. at a residence on Omaha Court in Otsego Lake Township.

When officers arrived, the victim alleged that Elizabeth Marie Hooper, 22, assaulted and attacked him with a kitchen knife.

Police say Hooper and her friends left the location before troopers arrived.

According to state police, Hooper and her friends were smoking marijuana at the residence, and the homeowner confronted them about smoking and accused them of stealing a heater.

"Hooper became angry and began yelling at the person. Another person stood between them, and Hooper struck him several times, said MSP. "The man was carrying a firearm on his side. Hooper grabbed a kitchen knife and began swinging it at him and telling him to shoot her. He was able to disarm her during the attack."

Police say as Hooper and her friends left the residence, she started swinging a chair at residents and then smashed it on the floor.

Troopers found Hooper and her friend at a residence on Krys Road. They were all interviewed, and then Hooper was placed under arrest.

Hooper then began spitting at troopers, and they had to physically restrain her as she attempted to hit her head against the passenger door while being transported to the jail.

She was arraigned on Tuesday, Jan. 17, on one count of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of assault and battery.

In addition, she was given a $10,000 cash bond.