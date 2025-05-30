Fire risk high in Northern Michigan, residents and visitors urged to take precautions

Tracking smoke and a few showers. NEXT Weather Forecast 5/30/2025

The risk of fire is very high this weekend in Michigan's Upper Peninsula and Northern Lower Peninsula, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said Friday, urging those who live in or will visit the area to take precautions against accidental spread of a blaze.

The reason is a period of dry weather days in the region.

There are already wildfires this season in Canada, some of which have sent smoke drifting into the United States. Air quality advisories are in effect in parts of Michigan, including Metro Detroit, because of the Canadian wildfires.

"There hasn't been significant rain in parts of the Upper Peninsula for more than two weeks," said Paul Rogers, fire prevention specialist with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. "Burn permits will be limited, and we are asking everyone to be very careful with their campfires this weekend and into Monday."

Those who will be in the region affected by the March 28-30 ice storm are especially asked to delay burning or take extra caution because of the amount of dry wood that is still on the ground in forested areas.

Campfire tips

If you build an outdoor campfire, keep it small and never leave it. When you have finished with your campfire, drench it with water, stir the ashes and drench it again.

Make sure metal campfire rings are cool before you leave a site.

Additional fire safety tips

The Michigan DNR also shared these reminders

Whenever you start any type of fire outside, keep a hose or other water source nearby.

When burning yard debris, keep piles small. Large piles can stay hot for many hours, increasing the risk of an escaped fire.

Prevent sparks. Keep trailer chains from dragging and don't park hot equipment on dry grass.

Don't burn plastic, hazardous materials, foam or other household trash. This is illegal and can release dangerous chemicals into the air.

Use a burn barrel with a screen on top to burn paper, leaves and natural materials.

Get more fire safety information here.