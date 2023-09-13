North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year announces "Best of 2024"
(CBS DETROIT) - The North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards organization announced its "Best of 2024" Wednesday at the Detroit Auto Show.
Twenty-five vehicles were named "Best of 2024" out of a field of 52 eligible vehicles.
Finalists will be announced at the Los Angeles Auto Show on Nov. 16, with the winners' announcement coming on Jan. 4, 2024, in Metro Detroit.
"The value of these awards is in the expertise and diverse perspectives of our jurors," said NACTOY president Jeff Gilbert. "We all evaluate vehicles in a different way. In the end, we come to a consensus. The vehicles on this list are worthy of further evaluation, and we look forward to spending more time driving them, learning more about them and comparing them with the competition."
2024 North American Car of the Year Candidates
2024 North American Truck of the Year Candidates
2024 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year Candidates
BMW 5 Series
BMW i5*
Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray
Ford Mustang
Honda Accord
Hyundai Ioniq 6*
Subaru Impreza
Toyota Crown
Toyota GR Corolla
Toyota Prius/Prius Prime
Chevrolet Colorado
Chevrolet Silverado EV*
Ford Ranger
Ford Super Duty
GMC Canyon
Chevrolet Blazer EV*
Chevrolet Equinox EV*
Dodge Hornet
Genesis Electrified GV70*
Honda Pilot
Hyundai Kona
Kia EV9*
Mazda CX90
Toyota Grand Highlander
Volvo EX30*
* Indicates electric vehicle
