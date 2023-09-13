Watch CBS News
North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year announces "Best of 2024"

CBS Detroit

September 13, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for September 13, 2023 03:10

(CBS DETROIT) - The North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards organization announced its "Best of 2024" Wednesday at the Detroit Auto Show. 

Twenty-five vehicles were named "Best of 2024" out of a field of 52 eligible vehicles. 

Finalists will be announced at the Los Angeles Auto Show on Nov. 16, with the winners' announcement coming on Jan. 4, 2024, in Metro Detroit. 

"The value of these awards is in the expertise and diverse perspectives of our jurors," said NACTOY president Jeff Gilbert. "We all evaluate vehicles in a different way. In the end, we come to a consensus. The vehicles on this list are worthy of further evaluation, and we look forward to spending more time driving them, learning more about them and comparing them with the competition."

2024 North American Car of the Year Candidates

2024 North American Truck of the Year Candidates

2024 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year Candidates

BMW 5 Series

BMW i5*

Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray

Ford Mustang

Honda Accord

Hyundai Ioniq 6*

Subaru Impreza

Toyota Crown

Toyota GR Corolla

Toyota Prius/Prius Prime

Chevrolet Colorado

Chevrolet Silverado EV*

Ford Ranger

Ford Super Duty

GMC Canyon

Chevrolet Blazer EV*

Chevrolet Equinox EV*

Dodge Hornet

Genesis Electrified GV70*

Honda Pilot

Hyundai Kona

Kia EV9*

Mazda CX90

Toyota Grand Highlander

Volvo EX30*

* Indicates electric vehicle

September 13, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

