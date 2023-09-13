North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year announces "Best of 2024"

(CBS DETROIT) - The North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards organization announced its "Best of 2024" Wednesday at the Detroit Auto Show.

Twenty-five vehicles were named "Best of 2024" out of a field of 52 eligible vehicles.

Finalists will be announced at the Los Angeles Auto Show on Nov. 16, with the winners' announcement coming on Jan. 4, 2024, in Metro Detroit.

"The value of these awards is in the expertise and diverse perspectives of our jurors," said NACTOY president Jeff Gilbert. "We all evaluate vehicles in a different way. In the end, we come to a consensus. The vehicles on this list are worthy of further evaluation, and we look forward to spending more time driving them, learning more about them and comparing them with the competition."

2024 North American Car of the Year Candidates 2024 North American Truck of the Year Candidates 2024 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year Candidates BMW 5 Series BMW i5* Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Ford Mustang Honda Accord Hyundai Ioniq 6* Subaru Impreza Toyota Crown Toyota GR Corolla Toyota Prius/Prius Prime Chevrolet Colorado Chevrolet Silverado EV* Ford Ranger Ford Super Duty GMC Canyon Chevrolet Blazer EV* Chevrolet Equinox EV* Dodge Hornet Genesis Electrified GV70* Honda Pilot Hyundai Kona Kia EV9* Mazda CX90 Toyota Grand Highlander Volvo EX30*

* Indicates electric vehicle