Security guard who fatally shot woman outside Southfield lounge will not be charged, police say

Southfield police say their investigation into a fatal shooting at the Bloom Lounge is over, adding that a security guard who fatally shot a woman will not be charged.

This shooting happened on Saturday night, Jan. 10, at Bloom Lounge, where investigators say an altercation in the parking lot turned deadly. Police say a security guard who pulled triggers will not face criminal charges.

"This investigation reviewed that this incident began with a domestic physical altercation involving several individuals in the parking lot of the establishment," Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren said.

At about 2:30 a.m., police responded to shots fired at Bloom Lounge near the corner of Southfield and 10 Mile roads. Investigators say the altercation began with a dispute between the decedent's sister and her sister's husband.

Southfield police say security responded to the disturbance and began assisting the sister, who sustained a head injury from the altercation. That's when investigators say that the other woman pulled out a weapon on the security guard.

"Security responded to the disturbance in the parking lot and began assisting a woman with head lacerations, while security personnel was providing aid, witnesses reported hearing the decedent state, 'I'm going to kill you,'" said Barren.

Investigators say the woman continued to approach the security guard with what appeared to be a wrench before the security guard fired his gun, striking her six times.

"After reviewing the facts and evidence, the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office determined that no criminal charges will be issued against the security guard in this incident," said Barren.

The other woman who was injured during that physical altercation was hit in the leg inadvertently by that security guard. She is reportedly recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.