Woman dead, another injured after apparent shooting at Southfield cocktail lounge

A 30-year-old man is in custody after a woman was killed and another was injured in an apparent shooting at a cocktail lounge in Southfield, Michigan, on Saturday, according to police.

Officers responded to the incident at Bloom Southfield, located at 25080 Southfield Road, around 2:35 a.m. They found the two women, who were suffering from "apparent gunshot wounds," police said. Both were taken to the hospital.

Officials said one of the women later died, and the other was in stable condition on Saturday morning.

According to investigators, the apparent shooting stemmed from an "altercation" in the parking lot.

Police said the man was taken into custody for questioning and that everyone involved didn't know each other.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587.