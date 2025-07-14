No charges filed in Dearborn shooting that killed one person, police say

Tomato prices expected to rise with new tariffs; Novi attorney dies in Colorado; more top stories

Tomato prices expected to rise with new tariffs; Novi attorney dies in Colorado; more top stories

Tomato prices expected to rise with new tariffs; Novi attorney dies in Colorado; more top stories

The Dearborn Police Department says no charges will be filed in connection with a shooting last week that killed one person.

In an update on Monday, July 14, police say the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office cited "insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant was not acting in defense of another," according to a news release.

Dearborn police were called on July 11 to the 1700 block of Walnut Street for a domestic situation. Police said a family member fatally shot another family member. The individual was then taken into custody pending a review by the prosecutor's office.

Police did not release any other information on the case, including the names of the deceased individual or the family member who fired the shot. It is unclear what led to the shooting.

The prosecutor's office has not yet released a statement on its decision.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or 800-787-3224.