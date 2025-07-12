1 dead, 1 in custody after Dearborn family shooting, police say

Comerica Park celebrates 25th anniversary; and other top stories

One person is dead and another is in custody after a shooting that involved family members in Dearborn, Michigan, on Friday night.

According to police, a family member fatally shot another during a domestic disturbance at a home on the 1700 block of Walnut Street.

Officials responded to the incident around 11 p.m.

Police say one person at the scene was taken into custody and could face charges, pending a review by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2275.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.