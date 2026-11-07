No charges to be filed against drivers after boy fatally struck by 2 vehicles in Detroit, mother says

A funeral procession led by a horse-drawn carriage drove down Puritan Street in Detroit on Saturday to the intersection where 11-year-old Karon Gardner lost his life last month.

"Everybody comforting. Everybody coming over. The hugs, the kisses, the letters, the notes and everything else," Dominique Woods, Karon Gardner's mother, said. "I appreciate the community coming out."

Woods said she recently learned from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office that no charges will be filed against the two drivers of the vehicles that hit Gardner on Oct. 17.

"It's hard for me to really explain it because I don't, I can't understand it either. But they said he was on the yellow lines," Woods said.

Woods added she's angry about the decision and that she has yet to hear from one of the female drivers.

"(The first driver) she hit my son and drove around the block, which is some miles. You left the scene. There should be some charges on you. I don't care if you thought you were going to block some traffic. You hit my son and you kept driving your car," Woods said. "The second driver stayed on scene. She apologized. She's a God-fearing woman. She's only 20-something. I forgave her right there."

Remnants of memorials were still in place on Saturday near the park where Gardner was headed.

Machelle Pearson witnessed what happened.

"I've never had to hold a baby's hand and hear him take his last breath. I still live with that image," Pearson said.

Pearson wants more traffic control measures in the area, like speed humps, cameras and light-up stop signs.

"If you look around, there's a lot of youth out here. There's a liquor store on that corner. There's a park across from it. There are kids of all ages that play at this park," Pearson said.

Woods told CBS News Detroit, "I'm going to miss my son rubbing my feet when they hurt. I'm going to miss my son asking for everything in the world."

Family and friends say they won't stop fighting for change.

"Kim Worthy's wrong. Yeah, we won't stop until we get justice for Karon and his mother," Pearson said.

Meanwhile, a little boy with a bright smile who loved the Detroit Lions and wanted to design shoes has been laid to rest.