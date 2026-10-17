Child dies after being struck by 2 vehicles while crossing street on Detroit's west side

A child is dead after they were hit by two vehicles while crossing a street on the west side of Detroit Saturday afternoon, according to police.

The incident happened at the intersection of Puritan Avenue and Coyle Street at 3:18 p.m. Officials said the child, identified by a Detroit Police Department public information officer as a boy who was either 11 or 12 years old, died at the scene.

Police said the drivers of both vehicles were cooperating with investigators at the scene following the collision.

This is a developing story.