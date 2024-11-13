TSA intercepted ninth firearm in 30 days at Detroit Metro Airport

ROMULUS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Transportation Security Administration officials say they have intercepted nine firearms within 30 days at the Detroit Metro Airport (DTW).

The latest firearm was detected on Friday, making it the second stop in November so far. Seven other firearms were detected at the airport between Oct. 9 and 30.

Officials say a total of 55 weapons were detected this year at the DTW. Wayne County Airport police were alerted of all firearm detections and confiscated the weapon.

"As we look ahead to the busy holiday travel season, we urge passengers to start with an empty bag and ensure they aren't inadvertently bringing any prohibited items to the checkpoint," Reggie Stephens, TSA Michigan federal security director said in a news release. "We commend our officers, who are diligent in carrying out their important security duties and are committed to keeping the traveling public safe."

Officials say more than 5,000 firearms have been detected this year at airports across the U.S.

According to the TSA's website, people can travel with firearms in a checked bag if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hard-sided case and declared at the check-in counter.

Travelers who bring a firearm to a TSA checkpoint and fail to declare the weapon are subject to a civil penalty of about $15,000, and their precheck eligibility is also revoked for five years.