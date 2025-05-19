Proposed bill in Michigan targets medical guardianship

A new bipartisan bill package hopes to streamline the process for Michigan families making medical guardianship decisions, also known as next of kin.

"If they only have a few days to live, you don't want — and I didn't want — to spend those last three days trying to fight in court," said State Rep. Jamie Thompson, R-Brownstown Township. "Things can happen. There's plenty of emergencies that can happen, whether it be car accidents or strokes or things with patients that can turn really quickly when they become confused and can't make their own decisions."

Thompson knows how difficult making end-of-life decisions can be. A few years ago, her father faced a terminal diagnosis and only had days to live.

Wanting to bring him home from Kentucky, Thompson says she had everything in place.

"But as soon as we got him to Michigan, everything changed," said Thompson.

Under current Michigan law, when a person becomes incapacitated without a medical power of attorney in place, families have to go through the court system before they can make any time-sensitive medical decisions.

While next of kin traditionally means a closest living blood relative, Michigan requires a longer legal process to make that determination, which Thompson says can make an already difficult situation even tougher.

"Michigan law requires you to go to a court and get guardianship with your loved one in order to make those decisions for them, and that's something I don't feel the court should have involvement in," said Thompson.

Thompson teamed up with Democratic Rep. Angela Witwer, a fellow healthcare provider, to create the bill package.

"Death happens, not when you're prepared for it most of the time, and so this is a way to help people and help those in the most vulnerable state be taken care of," said Witwer, D-Delta Township.

Both representatives say they wanted to get involved because Michigan is one of the few states in the country without this in its laws.

"If the parties both look at what is important to the people of Michigan, then we'll always be right in how we move things forward," said Witwer.

"To me, it's whatever medications you take, your list of allergies, your diagnosis is everything that's part of your medical record, your final wishes should be a part of that as well," said Thompson.

The bills have been referred to the House Judiciary Committee for consideration and are expected to be introduced in the chamber later this summer.