New York man sentenced to prison for threatening Michigan AG Nessel

A New York man was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison after investigators said he threatened Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Kevin Delgado, 40, of Bayside, New York, pleaded guilty in May 2025 to count one of transmitting threats in interstate commerce. Prosecutors say Delgado admitted to threatening Nessel on social media because of her religion and perceived sexual orientation. Nessel, who is serving her second term, was elected the first openly gay and Jewish person in a Michigan statewide office.

"We must protect Americans so that they can speak without the fear of violence. And public figures do not give up these protections when they choose to serve us," U.S. Attorney Gorgon Jerome said in a news release.

Federal prosecutors say on Oct. 21, 2023, Nessel posted on X a photo of her and a friend who was murdered that day. The post also described the friend's faith and contribution to the community. Prosecutors say the following day, Delgado posted a threatening message, replying to Nessel's post.

"The sentencing of Kevin Delgado sends a strong message that public officials elected to serve the people cannot be hindered by threats and must be able to do their jobs free from intimidation," said Reuben Coleman, acting special agent in charge of the FBI Detroit Field Office.