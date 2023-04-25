New thrift shop in Macomb County will help support abuse survivors

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The grand opening of Turning Point's Second Hand Rose Resale Store and Donation Center in Clinton Township drew a large crowd, filled with shoppers, community and government leaders.

They all came together to support an organization that supports a vulnerable population.

Turning Point is a nonprofit that provides housing and wrap-around services for survivors of human trafficking as well as sexual and domestic abuse.

The Second Hand Rose resale shop will help fund their programs and provide survivors with the tools they need to get a fresh start.

"Because most survivors come to our shelter without anything," said Turning Point president and CEO Sharman Davenport. "They can live in our housing program for a year or up to two years and some of them while they work on getting on their feet and just becoming self-sufficient again. So, the community can drop off donations, they can shop, and like you said earlier, all the proceeds go to help support our services for survivors. This store and the services that we provide at Turning Point really gives survivors an opportunity to start a new life free from violence."

Second Hand Rose is located on Gratiot Avenue near Metro Parkway in Clinton Township.

