New MSU president committed to creating brighter future for university

EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - After a unanimous vote on Friday, Dec. 8, Kevin Guskiewicz has been named the new president at Michigan State University.

This makes him the 22nd president at MSU and the fifth person to lead the university since former president Lou Anna K. Simon resigned in 2018 in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual assault scandal.

Guskiewicz says he's committed to creating a brighter future for MSU despite the recent turmoil.

"This is a community that is craving stability and stable leadership, and I will provide that," Guskiewicz said.

CBS Detroit

At a press conference on Monday, president-elect Kevin Guskiewicz addressed the media, pointing out his priorities for MSU, which include job preparation for students while also building a strong relationship with the community.

"Transparency is really important to me, and I will work really hard to be as transparent as possible," he said.

Guskiewicz, a neuroscientist and concussion researcher, comes from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, where he served as chancellor for four years after his role as a tenured faculty member and Dean of the Colleges of Arts and Sciences.

As he transitions into the role of MSU's 22nd president, he's faced with many challenges, including the sexual assault scandals involving Larry Nassar and ousted head football coach Mel Tucker.

"Day one is March 4. I still have a lot to learn and to be read in on a number of those situations. Obviously, it's been in the news, and I'm aware of it at that level. Until then, I'm not really going to comment on how I will respond or react to any of those," Guskiewicz said.

The division among the MSU Board of Trustees was also recognized. Guskiewicz is confident under his leadership, that will change.

CBS Detroit

"I've heard each of them say that they're committed to a shared governance model that will keep everyone in their lanes," he said.

The new president also acknowledged the heartache on campus involving the mass shooting earlier this year.

"I'm well aware of the tragic events of February 13, and I know that it will be a really important day here on campus for the community and the grieving that takes place following an event like that lasts a long time," he said.

Overall, Guskiewicz says he's optimistic and ready to hit the ground running.

"My eyes are on the future for Michigan State University, not looking to the past. Having said that, I do want to say there are still some challenges and issues that we need to stay in tune to so we would not repeat some of the same mistakes that have occurred," he stated.

Guskiewicz is set to begin his role as president on March 4, 2024.