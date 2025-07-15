New bedding purchased for Detroit fire station crew areas

Fire stations across the Detroit Fire Department are getting replacement bedding in an effort pushed by Detroit City Council member Mary Waters.

Waters, who is an at-large member, sponsored the resolution that Detroit City Council passed, approving the $92,000 expense for replacing the bedding at all of the sleeping areas.

"I applauded the staff of the Detroit Fire Department for recommending that 60 bedding units should be replaced. But the reality is that all 200 bedding units needed to be replaced due to aging causing discomfort thus hindering firefighting effectiveness," Waters said.

The new bedding deliveries took place this week.

Detroit firefighters work 24-hour shifts, and medics work 12-hour shifts, according to the department's website. They are permitted to rest or sleep at the station between their shift's emergency and training duties.

There are 36 fire stations in the city.

The above video first aired on Feb. 21, 2025.