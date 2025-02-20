Plans for new Thurston Elementary School in Ann Arbor face approval from regulatory agencies

Debate over the proposed construction of a new Thurston Elementary School building was highlighted at Wednesday night's Ann Arbor Public Schools bond committee meeting.

People against the plan say they're concerned about flooding, unstable soil and the environmental impacts of the project.

Numerous regulatory agencies still need to approve the plans before any construction can begin. If they notice the same concerns expressed by community members who spoke up Wednesday night, the plan can't move forward until changes are made.

"The proposed construction site has historic flooding issues, problematic soil, and unaddressed hydrology concerns," said one concerned nearby resident.

"We all agree that we need a new school, but I don't understand why you would use that site," said nearby resident Carrie Knopf.

While board members didn't need to issue a response to these questions, they will when groups like the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, and even the Ann Arbor Fire Department review plans to build on the site just north of the current school.

"The regulatory agencies are there to protect us, to make sure we're doing things right, and if you have concerns about us not doing it right, you need to talk to those regulatory agencies because they're not going to give us the permits. We will not work without the permits," said AAPS bond committee chair Susan Baskett.

The Ann Arbor Fire Department already reported several potential code violations that need to be adjusted before they will allow anyone into the building. One of the district's consultants also issued a geotechnical report encouraging them to look for a different site due to problematic soil.

There are potential consequences to delaying this process, according to Baskett.

"We have three years to spend 90% of the money we got from the bond. There could be ramifications. If we decide not to do one project, then is there another project we can move up? Because, of course, we don't want to violate any of the rules when it comes to spending the money," she says.

Baskett says they have not yet submitted any applications for permits, so an early March groundbreaking seems unlikely. A study session is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 25, where the board will debrief what they learned Wednesday night to the rest of the public. A full board meeting is scheduled for Wed. Feb. 26.