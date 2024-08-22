New 911 camera sharing system tested in Livingston County

(CBS DETROIT) — From minor emergencies to deadly crimes, Livingston County is trying something new to improve dispatchers' information.

"The information that they get is sometimes wrong or incorrect a visual on a situation tells them 1000 times more," said Dean Drake, CEO of Eagle Eye Networks.

When you dial 911, a dispatcher typically communicates with you to understand the situation. Livingston County's Emergency Communications Center is now testing a camera-sharing system that provides a real-time view of the situation.

"Their director is very forward-thinking when it comes to technology, and we enhanced it. Eagle Eye did a demo, and they were immediately on board," said Joe Bommarito of Elite Fire Safety.

Eagle Eye Network's 911 camera sharing allows dispatchers to see cameras within 100 yards of the caller.

Retail businesses and commercial facilities, such as schools, must subscribe to the service. The Livingston Educational Service Agency is currently demoing the program.

"The cameras are only shared when the 911 emergency is underway," Drake said.

Emergency Communication Centers won't pay for the system; the businesses subscribe. Livingston County is the first to test the program in the state.

Bommarito is a part of the local team that installs the technology. He tells CBS News Detroit that dispatchers can only see the cameras when a call is initiated.

"911 centers cannot get back into those cameras," he mentioned.

Bommarito, a former local law enforcement professional, sees the new system as a game changer. It's being deployed nationwide.

"And now a dispatcher can see what's going on and really talk someone through CPR; OK, you're doing it wrong; go down harder, lower," he explained.

Aside from helping the dispatchers, first responders benefit from a better understanding of the situation. As of now, homes can only participate in the program if they have commercial-grade surveillance.

"They are telling us exactly what is going on. And it's not just crime. 'Hey, there's a house fire. Have your rigs come in this way because the house next door could catch on fire,'" Bommarito said.