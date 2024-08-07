Michigan Rep. Neil Friske loses in Republican primary after sexual assault allegations, arrest

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - After his June arrest in Lansing following allegations of sexual assault, Michigan state Rep. Neil Friske has lost his reelection bid.

"Unfortunately, his opponent had a whole lot of money. Status quo operators wanted to see Representative Friske gone, and when disinformation was spread rampantly, it certainly did have an impact on the race, which is unfortunate," said state Rep. Steve Carra, a fellow member of the Michigan House Freedom Caucus.

Lansing police say Friske is facing the possibility of three felony charges for alleged sexual assault, weapons and assault.

On Tuesday, he lost his Republican primary race to 25-year-old Parker Fairbairn. Although no charges against Friske have been officially filed according to police, Carra says news of Friske's arrest made his primary race an uphill battle.

"I think what the media did with blowing out of proportion what happened certainly had an impact in his race," said Carra.

CBS News Detroit reached out to Fairbairn on Wednesday to discuss his primary win but did not hear back.

Carra said the four-member Freedom Caucus has eyes on possible new members if a new incoming class wins their elections in November.

"We'll go through the process as a Freedom Caucus of determining who is and who is not in the Freedom Caucus for the upcoming term," Carra said. "There are a couple who I believe are very good pickups from yesterday, and we'll see if they win their general elections and have those conversations as a group."

CBS News Detroit reached out to Friske for comment but did not hear back. Friske will serve the rest of his term in office, which ends Dec. 31, 2024.