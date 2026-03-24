Detroit neighbors speak out after man accused of kidnapping, assaulting teen girl

Prosecutors say a Detroit man who has a criminal history allegedly held a 14-year-old girl in a home for a week, between March 3 and March 10.

A neighbor man who lives right across the street told CBS Detroit that he called the police as soon as he realized something was off.

"And they was reaching out like, ' Have you seen this person?' and I remember seeing her on this block, and so I called Detroit Police, and like I think I saw this little girl on my block, they came and asked me questions, and everybody on the block said, 'Yeah I saw this little girl,'" said Lawrence Dantzler-Dey.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Ronnell Agee is charged with four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of kidnapping, four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of delivery of a controlled substance to a minor and one count of harboring a runaway.

Prosecutors say Agee allegedly held the teen at his home in the 19400 block of Lindsay Street on Detroit's west side.

"It's a very friendly neighborhood, and so we look out for one another, so I can't believe that the person that I knew that was squatting in that house would do this, so it has to be someone else, I'm telling myself that is has to be somebody else," said Stephanie Rebecca, who also lives on the same street.

Other neighbors say that when police arrived at Aggee's home last week, they were startled to find out what had happened.

"He is the nicest guy we've ever known. I mean to be someone to do something like that, no, that's not his character," said Nikki.

Prosecutors say Agee was arraigned on March 19 and remanded to jail. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 26 for a probable cause conference.