Detroit man charged in kidnapping and sexual assault of 14-year-old girl

A Detroit man who is accused of holding a 14-year-old girl in his home for days and sexually assaulting her has been charged.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, 37-year-old Ronnell Agee was charged with four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of kidnapping, four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of delivery of a controlled substance to a minor and one count of harboring a runaway.

Agee was arraigned on March 19 and was remanded to jail.

Prosecutors allege that between March 3, 2026, and March 10, 2026, Agee kept the teen in his home in the 19400 block of Lindsey Street and sexually assaulted her.

"You see these stories in the media and momentarily think thankfully this doesn't happen here. Then reality smacks you in the face. I am so very saddened by what happened to our young survivor in this case. And no doubt about it - she is a survivor," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a statement.

Agee is due back in court on March 26 for a probable cause conference and on April 2 for a preliminary examination.