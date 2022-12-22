Neighbors helping neighbors with the holiday spirit

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Some Southfield children are going to have a happier holiday, thanks to donations from an unlikely source. Detroit Now's Amyre Makupson shows us that what started off as sharing a parking lot has turned into a whole lot more.

Oh, the holidays, so much fun, cheer, and money!

"There is definitely a need for donations," said Tonya Hickman, Principal of Stevenson Elementary School.

A need that some friendly neighbors are eager to fulfill.

"If we can lend a hand, it's a great thing for everybody," said Andrea Storch Gruber, a member of the Young Israel of Southfield synagogue. "We are the members of Young Israel of Southfield. It's a Jewish Synagogue that shares a parking lot with Stevenson Elementary School in Southfield. We share a property line. We see these kids outside when we walk back and forth to synagogue."

The thought though of seeing unhappy faces though after the holiday was too much to bare. So members of Young Israel decided to switch teams and start playing Santa Claus.

"This week, Young Israel of Southfield sponsored 8 families for Christmas and they spent a total of 3K," said Hickman.

That's thousands of dollars in gifts for families who donors don't know.

"Displaced families, families that were raised by a grandparent, we have a family that was chosen who lost a parent this school year," said Hickman.

For a holiday, they don't celebrate! Why?

"It's not about the gift. It's about knowing all these kids are going to be happy," said Gruber.

Neighbors helping neighbors.

"This is not about the race of a child, or the economic standing of their parents, this is just about helping our neighbors and bringing joy to a family," said Gruber. "Trust me, we get the greater gift in all of this."

Along with the food pantry donations and holiday gifts, volunteers from Young Israel of Southfield also tutor weekly at the elementary school. Trader Joes of Bloomfield Hills also pitched in a gingerbread house and holiday snacks for the families.