Near-record high temperatures, rain in store for Southeast Michigan

It feels more like spring than winter outside as temperatures are warming well above normal for this time of year.

Typically, temperatures should be just above freezing for the beginning of January. But on Thursday, temperatures in Southeast Michigan are expected to warm to around 50 degrees, and Friday could be a record-breaking day as highs will flirt with 60 degrees.

The record currently stands at 55 degrees in 1949. The CBS News Detroit NEXT Weather team is forecasting highs in the upper 50s. Unfortunately, along with those warmer temperatures, we can expect rain and wind. Rain chances will begin Thursday evening around dinner time with a pause in the precipitation during the mid-evening. Rain picks back up overnight with a chance for a rumble of thunder.

We'll continue to see rain showers into Friday morning, ending around lunchtime. Windy conditions will be another addition to the forecast Thursday night and Friday as gusts pick up, especially before the cold front pushes. So, expect our peak wind gusts in the late morning and early afternoon on Friday. How windy will it get?

Thursday night, winds will be out of the south, southeast between 10 to 20 mph. These sustained winds will continue into tomorrow but will shift, coming out of the south. Wind gusts will be around 30 mph Thursday night, and as high as 40 mph (potentially around 45 mph) on Friday.

