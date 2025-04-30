Natural gas leak forces Berkley High School into "shelter in place" mode

Selfridge ANB to get new fighter jets; Trump signs EO relaxing auto tariffs; and more top stories.

A natural gas leak is causing disruptions in the community of Berkley, Michigan.

Berkley Department of Public Safety crews and vehicles are in the area of Cana Lutheran Church and Berkley High School while Consumers Energy crews are working to shut down the leak.

Gas main break scene April 30, 2025, in Berkley, Michigan. Berkley Department of Public Safety

The break happened during scheduled construction work in the Oakland County community.

School officials said on the high school's social media accounts that a construction crew was connecting The Den building plumbing to city infrastructure near the intersection of Catalpa Drive and Henley when the break happened Wednesday morning.

The high school is now in a "shelter in place" mode, keeping students inside. Students who need to leave for other classes or appointments can do so through the office. The outside air handling units were turned off to prevent gas from getting into the school building.

In the meantime, Berkley Public Safety has shut down Catalpa from Coolidge to the Mortenson/Henley area.

"Please avoid the area until further notice," the public safety department said.