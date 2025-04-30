Watch CBS News
Natural gas leak forces Berkley High School into "shelter in place" mode

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

A natural gas leak is causing disruptions in the community of Berkley, Michigan. 

Berkley Department of Public Safety crews and vehicles are in the area of Cana Lutheran Church and Berkley High School while Consumers Energy crews are working to shut down the leak. 

berkley-gas-main-break.jpg
Gas main break scene April 30, 2025, in Berkley, Michigan. Berkley Department of Public Safety

The break happened during scheduled construction work in the Oakland County community. 

School officials said on the high school's social media accounts that a construction crew was connecting The Den building plumbing to city infrastructure near the intersection of Catalpa Drive and Henley when the break happened Wednesday morning. 

The high school is now in a "shelter in place" mode, keeping students inside. Students who need to leave for other classes or appointments can do so through the office. The outside air handling units were turned off to prevent gas from getting into the school building. 

In the meantime, Berkley Public Safety has shut down Catalpa from Coolidge to the Mortenson/Henley area. 

"Please avoid the area until further notice," the public safety department said. 

