NAACP leaders advocate for equality and justice at downtown Detroit dinner

Thousands of Southeast Michigan residents and distinguished guests from across the country were in Detroit Sunday night for the annual NAACP Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner.

The event started in 1956 at a time when the fight for justice and equality was at an all-time high. Those with the NAACP say that fight continues today.

The dinner, hosted at Huntington Place, allowed thousands to hear from well-known leaders like U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-New York, and civil rights icon Ruby Bridges.

Leaders spoke on standing strong and speaking up for equality. It's a type of encouragement that current Michigan leaders, like Democratic Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, say shaped them.

"I've been coming to the freedom fund dinner since I was shorter than most people," said Gilchrist. "My grandma is a lifetime member. She made me a lifetime member."

Gilchrist added that the event strengthens each guest who attends, he says, especially at a time when it's needed most.

"We need to come together for the fights that lay ahead, the attacks on democracy, the attacks on our rights and our values, they have to be respected and protected and the NAACP plays a major role in that," said Gilchrist.

The dinner also celebrated some of the next generation of leaders, like Jayden Miller, who shared his views on diversity, equality and inclusion through an award-winning essay.

"I feel like it's important for everybody to come together and talk about the same message because it's very powerful and it brings the whole community together," said Miller.