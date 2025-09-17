Metro Detroit couples scramble for wedding suits after Novi store abruptly closes

A tuxedo rental company located inside Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi, Michigan, abruptly closed earlier this week. Dozens of couples are now scrambling to find suits just days before their wedding.

Heather Runyon and her fiancé, Steve Moss, loaded a U-Haul with décor they built for their wedding day on Saturday. The wedding was all going according to plan until a phone call on Monday from someone with My Suit Club changed everything.

"She proceeded to tell me that the store had closed, and she didn't know if she could get our tuxes," Moss said.

Runyon and Moss are not alone.

Adam "AJ" Rosenberg is getting married to his sweetheart in a week and a half, and he also received disappointing news from the shop. Rosenberg started a Facebook group to discuss the My Suit Club drama.

"I don't want to come after the company. I don't want any ill intent towards them. We just want to know what's going on," Rosenberg said.

Social media is how bride Stephanie Peterson found out she wouldn't be getting the suits for her October wedding.

"I was trying not to panic, but I called my coordinator, and she was like, 'OK, breathe.' She's like, 'We're going to look up options near you,'" Peterson said.

A spokesperson for My Suit Club told CBS News Detroit that the owner had a medical emergency and is incapacitated.

In a statement, the spokesperson wrote, "Due to the nature of the situation, we are asking for patience and understanding. This was beyond anyone's control, and we are deeply sorry for all of the inconvenience and stress this has caused."

Fortunately, Peterson was able to go to Todd's Menswear in Royal Oak, which offered to help.

"Yesterday, I was crying because I was upset, and right now I could cry tears of joy, because they've been such a help," Peterson said.

The business says it has received dozens of phone calls since the news broke.

"We have a large stock here, so we could take care of the weddings immediately for those who were getting married," said David Elkus, president of Todd's Menswear.

Rosenberg plans to get his suit from Todd's Menswear. He also managed to get a refund from his credit card company.

Meanwhile, Runyon and Moss have also solved their tux problem.

"I think it's really important for people to know the situation that could arise, maybe to let people know that maybe put a deposit down and don't prepay for everything up front and just for other business owners to understand customer service and what it does to people on the other end, so that they could maybe help to manage things in a little better," Runyon said.