Muskegon County man wins second big Michigan Lottery prize in just over a year

A Muskegon County man has claimed his second big prize in just over a year from the Michigan Lottery.

The 47-year-old man, who chose to remain anonymous, has claimed a $1 million Millionaire Raffle top prize from the March 26 drawing, the Michigan Lottery said.

The lottery player had previously won half of a $733,968 Fantasy 7 jackpot – or about $366,984 – during February 2025. Both tickets were purchased via the lottery's online portal.

"I really liked the odds of the Millionaire Raffle game, so I bought several tickets," the player told lottery officials. "I won a $366,984 Fantasy 5 jackpot prize just over a year ago, so when I logged into my lottery account and saw a notification that I'd won the $1 million Millionaire Raffle prize, I was in total disbelief that I'd won big again!"

He actually thought there might have been a technical error with an incorrect prize notification pending. So he waited, logged into his account the next day, and saw the $1 million prize still showing up in his account.

"I'm still trying to process that I'm here again claiming another huge prize!" he added.

He was the sole winner of that game's top prize, the lottery commission said.

The lottery player said he plans to invest his winnings.

This round of the Millionaire Raffle game has ended, as all 100,000 tickets were sold. There was one $1 million top prize along with 100 $1,000 runner-up prizes.

The above video originally aired on Feb. 23, 2026.