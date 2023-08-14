Muskegon County deputy shot, suspect killed after domestic dispute led to police chase

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Muskegon County deputy was shot, and a suspect was killed as authorities attempted to make an arrest after a domestic dispute, authorities said.

At about 10:15 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13, Muskegon Township and Muskegon Heights police started investigating a domestic dispute involving shots fired inside a home.

Authorities discovered the suspect was last seen near Apple Ave. and Creston St. in a Subaru Forester.

At about 12:52 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 14, an off-duty deputy saw the vehicle and tried to stop it.

The vehicle fled, and law enforcement authorities from Muskegon County, Michigan State Police, Muskegon Township Police and Fruitport police were involved in a chase that happened over several miles.

Authorities say the suspect vehicle then entered a ditch at Slocum and Neil roads near Ravenna at about 1:26 a.m.

"Deputies attempted to take the driver into custody at gunpoint," said the Muskegon County Sheriff's Office. "The suspect fired a weapon at Officers. Officers returned fire and the suspect was shot and killed."

The sheriff's office says Deputy Joshua Hankins was shot several times by the suspect. He was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

MSP is investigating the incident.