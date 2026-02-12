Murder trial against Dale Warner expected to start Thursday in Lenawee County

A murder investigation in Lenawee County, Michigan, that got national attention is moving into the jury trial stage with opening statements expected Thursday in 39th Circuit Court.

Dale Warner is accused of killing his wife, Dee Warner. Jury selection ahead of the opening had taken several days.

Dee was reported missing in April 2021 after she was last seen at her home in Lenawee County. Her remains were found in a fertilizer tank on Dale Warner's property in August 2024.

Before her remains were found, Dale Warner was arrested in November 2023 in connection with the case. He is charged with one count each of open homicide and tampering with evidence. The case was bound over to circuit court in June 2024.

The case was featured on an episode of "48 Hours" in February 2025.

The above video originally aired on August 19, 2024.