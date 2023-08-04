313 Presents: Increased traffic expected Saturday night due to multiple events in District Detroit area

(CBS DETROIT) - Drivers planning to head downtown this Saturday should plan to arrive early, as multiple events are scheduled to happen in the same area, with doors opening at around the same time.

313 Presents, the live entertainment company that promotes and produces concerts at six venues across Detroit, is encouraging visitors who have tickets to events in the District Detroit area for Saturday, Aug. 5, to arrive early, as increased traffic is expected.

Here are the events happening in District Detroit on Saturday:

Smokey Robinson / Fox Theatre / 7 p.m. (Doors open 60 minutes prior to event time)

WWE SummerSlam

Mt. Joy / The Fillmore / 8:30 p.m. (7 p.m. Doors)

In addition, to help alleviate traffic congestion due to parking, guests are encouraged to purchase advanced parking on the Park District Detroit's website.