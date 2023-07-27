WWE opening Detroit superstore with exclusive merchandise, meet and greets

(CBS DETROIT) - World Wrestling Entertainment will host a superstore in downtown Detroit ahead of the SummerSlam event in August.

The SummerSlam event is being held at Ford Field on Saturday, Aug. 5. It starts at 7:30 p.m., and those interested in attending can get tickets here.

The superstore, which will be located at 1001 Woodward Ave., will be open from Thursday, Aug. 3, through Sunday, Aug. 6, at the following hours:

Thursday, Aug. 3 - Noon to 10 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 4 - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 5 - 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 6 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fans will be able to buy exclusive merchandise, including championship titles, WWE superstar apparel, mini-titles, collectibles and more!

In addition to the merchandise, the superstore will host meet and greets with WWE superstars.

Here's a schedule of the meet and greet opportunities:

Riddick Moss and Emma

Thursday, Aug. 3 - 3 p.m.

Zoey Stark

Thursday, Aug. 3 - 6 p.m.

Omos

Friday, Aug. 4 - Noon

Bronson Reed

Friday, Aug. 4 - 6 p.m.

The superstore experience is free and open to the public. Wristbands are needed to participate in the meet and greets and can be picked up at the superstore when it opens on Thursday. There will be a limited amount of wristbands available.