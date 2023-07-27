Watch CBS News
Local News

WWE opening Detroit superstore with exclusive merchandise, meet and greets

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

NEXT Weather Forecast July 27, 2023 (Today)
NEXT Weather Forecast July 27, 2023 (Today) 02:45

(CBS DETROIT) - World Wrestling Entertainment will host a superstore in downtown Detroit ahead of the SummerSlam event in August. 

The SummerSlam event is being held at Ford Field on Saturday, Aug. 5. It starts at 7:30 p.m., and those interested in attending can get tickets here

The superstore, which will be located at 1001 Woodward Ave., will be open from Thursday, Aug. 3, through Sunday, Aug. 6, at the following hours: 

  • Thursday, Aug. 3 - Noon to 10 p.m.
  • Friday, Aug. 4 - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Saturday, Aug. 5 - 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Sunday, Aug. 6 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fans will be able to buy exclusive merchandise, including championship titles, WWE superstar apparel, mini-titles, collectibles and more!

In addition to the merchandise, the superstore will host meet and greets with WWE superstars.

Here's a schedule of the meet and greet opportunities: 

  • Riddick Moss and Emma
    Thursday, Aug. 3 - 3 p.m.
  • Zoey Stark
    Thursday, Aug. 3 - 6 p.m.
  • Omos
    Friday, Aug. 4 - Noon
  • Bronson Reed
    Friday, Aug. 4 - 6 p.m.

The superstore experience is free and open to the public. Wristbands are needed to participate in the meet and greets and can be picked up at the superstore when it opens on Thursday. There will be a limited amount of wristbands available. 

First published on July 27, 2023 / 1:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.