MSU student terrified to return to campus, signs petition to go remote

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan State University student says she's not ready to head back to campus following Monday's fatal shootings.

Her mother is also feeling weary, and they say students need more options to finish their studies.

Adriana Jamison says the trauma from the mass shooting at MSU that killed three students and injured five others is very real and ever present.

"It was just a feeling that like you can't really describe," Adriana Jamison said.

"Like, your peace and sense of security is like, definitely been like taken away because of what happened so, I'm not sure when I'll ever feel fully healed."

Adriana's mother, Alesa Jamison, is also on edge.

She says it hard watching her child go through these difficult emotions.

"I was terrified for her and I was, you know, I was hurt that she had to experience that because you know she hasn't had a normal school year pretty much since 2019," Alesa Jamison said. "I just, I couldn't believe she had to go through this after you know being home from school because of you know, the pandemic and what not."

The sophomore signed a petition calling on campus administrators to allow students to go remote. By Wednesday afternoon the change.org petition drew close to 6,000 signatures.

"If they don't feel fully comfortable going back to school in-person, especially by Monday, they have the option to do like online or like hybrid, go in-person and online," Adriana Jamison said. "I mean, just the feeling like of not knowing that you have that like security. Like you can't have that peace that like you know you're going to class and like you feel safe and you feel protected, especially because of what happened. So, it just gives people that option to have that sense of security like to be at home."