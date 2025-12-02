MSU announces $1 billion philanthropic campaign to support student athletics

Michigan State University in East Lansing has announced a $1 billion philanthropic campaign intended to support its student-athletes and the college athletic experience.

For Sparta: The Capital Initiative for MSU Athletics was announced Tuesday, and is part of the university's Uncommon Will - Far Better World campaign.

A re-imagined Spartan Stadium, including a new East Tower, is among the ideas in the For Sparta campaign at Michigan State University. Michigan State Athletics

"By investing in world-class facilities and experiences for our student-athletes, we are positioning MSU to lead in an increasingly competitive landscape. This initiative reflects our commitment to modernize our athletics program and I look forward to seeing the impact it will have on Spartans today and for generations to come," MSU President Kevin M. Guskiewicz said.

The goals include updating facilities throughout the athletic department so that student-athletes have an ideal space to compete and train. In the meantime, it will provide new premium spaces and options for fans and donors to enjoy their game day experiences.

While any specific projects would need approval from the MSU Board of Trustees, the ideas that are under discussion include a new East Tower at Spartan Stadium, renovations at Jenison Field House and courtside suites at Breslin Center.

"This is the most ambitious initiative in Michigan State Athletics history," said J Batt, MSU Vice President and Director of Athletics. "It will provide the resources and the infrastructure to positively impact the experience and drive competitive excellence for every student-athlete and every sport on our campus.