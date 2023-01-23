MSP investigating after man, dog killed in Lima Township crash

LIMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - State police are investigating after a 33-year-old man and a dog were found dead following a traffic crash in Lima Township.

The incident happened at about 7:55 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21. near Lima Center Road and Seitz Drive.

When troopers arrived, a man and a dog were found dead in a vehicle. The man was identified as Karl Weber, 33, of Dexter.

Investigation revealed the vehicle left the roadway, crashed and caught on fire. There were no other vehicles involved in the crash.

Police say alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing and pends an autopsy and toxicology report.