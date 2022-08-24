MSP Dash cam captures teen driver's rollover crash in Northern Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - A 16-year-old lost control of their vehicle while driving in Northern Michigan early on Tuesday and an MSP trooper caught the accident on their dash cam.
The incident happened on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at about 9:30 a.m. in Crawford County.
Police say a Houghton Lake trooper was working on northbound I-75 and 7 Mile Road witnessed the rollover.
The 16-year-old driver was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured.
