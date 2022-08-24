MSP Dash cam captures teen driver's rollover crash in Northern Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - A 16-year-old lost control of their vehicle while driving in Northern Michigan early on Tuesday and an MSP trooper caught the accident on their dash cam.

Crawford County, 8/23, 9:30 AM. Houghton Lake Post Trooper working on NB I-75 and 7 Mile Rd witnesses rollover. The driver, a 16-year-old, was wearing his seat belt and uninjured. Seat belts save lives. pic.twitter.com/wFU8F36IBU — MSP Seventh District (@mspnorthernmi) August 23, 2022

The incident happened on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at about 9:30 a.m. in Crawford County.

Police say a Houghton Lake trooper was working on northbound I-75 and 7 Mile Road witnessed the rollover.

The 16-year-old driver was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured.