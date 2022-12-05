Watch CBS News
MSP: 14-year-old found with gun after asking trooper for help with bus schedule

By Sara Powers

(CBS DETROIT) - A trooper found a 14-year-old boy with a gun after the boy asked the trooper for assistance figuring out the bus schedule on Sunday, Michigan State Police announced. 

msp-14-gun-bus-schedule.jpg
A trooper found a loaded 9mm Smith & Wesson semi-automatic handgun in the 14-year-old boy's waistband after offering him a ride.  Michigan State Police

At about 9:25 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 8 Mile and Russell in Hazel Park, a trooper was approached by a pedestrian who asking for help with the DDOT bus schedule.

When they couldn't determine when the next bus would arrive, the trooper offered to give the teen a ride. 

The trooper received the boy's consent for a pat down search before giving him a ride.

According to Michigan State Police, the trooper found a loaded 9mm Smith & Wesson semi-automatic handgun in the teen's waistband.

Police say the 14-year-old, from Detroit, was taken into custody on a carrying a concealed weapon charge. He has been released to his parents pending prosecutor review.

