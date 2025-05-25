Movement Music Festival in Detroit offers welcoming and creative space

A Detroit institution is back this weekend.

Movement Music Festival is one of the longest-running dance music events in the world.

From May 24 through May 26, Hart Plaza is going to be filled with thousands of techno music fans from all over the world for the festival.

Dance music fans say it's a genre unlike any other.

"There's so much to it that is just the base. It's almost hypnotizing," Aiden Graczyk, an aspiring techno DJ, said. "I guess, you know, the music is just powerful. [It] touches the soul."

Techno was born in Detroit, experts say.

"We didn't know that. I'm learning a lot of stuff about what Detroit is about," Lucy Sosa, who's attending her first Movement Festival, said. "So, I want to experience everything that you find in Detroit."

According to researchers at Michigan State University, techno was invented by Black youth and nurtured in Black and queer spaces.

"People who love to dance are a different breed," Jennifer Cullins from Warsaw, Indiana, said. "We are expressive, creative, artistic people of, you see in the fashion and the dress, and we're open-minded, and I feel like that's what really brings people together."

Hundreds of performances will take place on six stages over the Memorial Day weekend. Dozens of vendors and food options are available for the massive crowds of people.

"You can see the diversity and inclusion all around us, and that's what I love most," Sosa said.

Detroit may be known for Motown, but its musical legacy includes a wide range of genres.