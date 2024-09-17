Motown Museum reveals opening date, new renderings inside expansion

(CBS DETROIT) - The Motown Museum revealed new renderings of what to expect inside the highly anticipated expansion project.

The nearly 40,000-square-foot project, which will include a cafe and immersive and interactive exhibits, is expected to open in summer 2026. The museum says its fundraiser has reached $70 million, just shy of the $75 million goal.

"This is an incredibly exciting time for this project, with the past few months being full of important design details being finalized, leading us to this special moment allowing us to now share with our Detroit community and fans and visitors from around the world when they can step inside this one-of-a-kind experiential space," Robin Terry, CEO and chairwoman of the Motown Museum, said in a statement.

Courtesy of Motown Museum

In 2022, the museum released renderings of the exterior of the expansion, which will be built behind Hitsville, U.S.A. That same year, Motown legends including Smokey Robinson, Otis Williams and Martha Reeves celebrated the grand opening of Hitsville NEXT, an educational programming and creative hub, and the newly established Rocket Plaza.

Officials say the third and final phase of the project begins this month. It is expected to take 18 to 20 months, with several months of interior work.

Courtesy of Motown Museum