Watch CBS News
Local News

Motown legend Smokey Robinson talks new album

By Amyre Makupson

/ CBS Detroit

Motown legend Smokey Robinson talks new album
Motown legend Smokey Robinson talks new album 00:55

(CBS DETROIT) - Motown legend Smokey Robinson recently released his first album in six years and the first album to feature all-new music since 2009. 

Robinson released "Gasms" back in April. 

The Detroit legend spoke with our Amyre Makupson about his new release. Robinson says the album's title represents songs that give listeners a good feeling when they hear it.

Robinson will be performing at the Fox Theatre on Saturday, Aug. 5

Stay tuned to CBS News Detroit this week as we wrap up Black Music Month with the Motown legend. It's all leading up to our hour-long Black Music Month streaming special. 

Amyre Makupson
fixed-2.jpg

Amyre Makupson is a proud native of Detroit, Michigan. She is a graduate of Mercy High School in Farmington Hills.

First published on June 27, 2023 / 3:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.