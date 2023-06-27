Motown legend Smokey Robinson talks new album

(CBS DETROIT) - Motown legend Smokey Robinson recently released his first album in six years and the first album to feature all-new music since 2009.

Robinson released "Gasms" back in April.

The Detroit legend spoke with our Amyre Makupson about his new release. Robinson says the album's title represents songs that give listeners a good feeling when they hear it.

Robinson will be performing at the Fox Theatre on Saturday, Aug. 5.

Stay tuned to CBS News Detroit this week as we wrap up Black Music Month with the Motown legend. It's all leading up to our hour-long Black Music Month streaming special.