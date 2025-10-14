Safety concerns persist over Motorsports Gateway project in Howell, Michigan

The Motorsports Gateway in Howell, Michigan, is nearing completion — last week, members of the multimillion-dollar project were invited to a soft launch of the facility.

The motorsports complex will include about two and a half miles of track and garage condos. Local officials say they hope to make Howell a destination for car enthusiasts.

"I wish them no ill will, I truly hope they have an awesome development, but I'm not sure how you have a soft launch unless is exclusively to people with helicopters," said Aaren Currie, who owns a real estate business with an office that neighbors the Motorsports Gateway complex.

He said it's unclear to him how members are accessing the track.

"There is no access point to my knowledge for that development at this point," he said. "Maybe you get down there from Lucy Road, but there's private property no trespassing signs. So I'm not sure what their address is or what the access is."

A representative for the Motorsports Complex declined to say where drivers were accessing the entrance, citing safety concerns. He also declined an interview on Tuesday.

Earlier this year, Currie talked to CBS News Detroit about fighting the Motorsports project and the city over an access road that was being used for construction.

Now, Currie says he's still concerned about safety on Pinckney Road.

"I can't tell you how many people comment on our social media about how dangerous this intersection is. Heck, within the last ten days, we've had two deaths right on the expressway between this exit and the next right out on I-96," he said.

CBS News Detroit reached out to the city of Howell's Planning Commission on Monday. A spokesman for the city said that the site plans for most of the Motorsports construction and a possible truck stop are under review.

Currie said he's not against either project, but he wants the traffic concerns addressed.

"I think these lanes need to be widened so we can get the timing of the light correct, and with that accomplished, certainly a truck stop and the motorsports gateway can go in and have access," he said.